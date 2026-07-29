Welcome move

The Centre’s decision to enforce a “One Officer, One Official Car” policy reflects a long-overdue attempt to streamline administrative practices and curb misuse of public resources. For years, the allocation of multiple vehicles to senior officials—often justified by additional charges—has raised concerns about inefficiency and unnecessary expenditure. By mandating a single official vehicle per entitled officer, the government signals a stronger commitment to accountability and fiscal discipline.

This move also highlights the importance of setting the right precedent within the bureaucracy. Public servants are expected to uphold principles of efficiency and responsibility, and rationalising perks such as official vehicles is a step in that direction. The restriction on using vehicles from PSUs and other bodies further closes loopholes that previously enabled indirect misuse. If implemented effectively, these measures can significantly reduce wasteful spending and ensure that resources are used strictly for official purposes.

However, the success of this policy will ultimately depend on strict enforcement and monitoring. Past reforms have often faltered due to weak compliance at various levels. Ministries must not only follow the guidelines but also establish transparent systems to track vehicle usage and prevent violations. If backed by consistent oversight, this initiative could become a meaningful reform that reinforces public trust in governance and demonstrates a practical approach to administrative efficiency.