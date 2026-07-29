Pak opens fire on PoK poll protesters, 20 killed

Islamabad, July 29:

There has been a major crackdown on groups calling for a boycott of the elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Pakistani security forces have primarily targeted the Awami Action Committee (AAC), which has been spearheading the campaign to boycott the ongoing polls, which began on Monday, in the region.

Violence was reported in Rawalakot’s Dreik Eighth area where security forces targeted the protesters. As of now, the security forces have reportedly killed 20 people who were boycotting the elections.

Indian intelligence agencies have learnt of a massive security build-up across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as the election process began on Monday. Snipers have been deployed at several locations, while the security forces have been accused of using live ammunition and long-range tear gas shells to disperse protesters.

Officials say that the security forces have been ordered to open fire on those boycotting the elections. The establishment wants to clearly silence dissent in the region, which has been witnessing protests for several weeks now. Field Marshal Asim Munir had recently held meetings with the security forces and directed them to use force if the protests do not subside.

Another official said that the protests were being carried out in a peaceful manner. However, the Pakistan government wants to portray these persons as anti-nationals and ordered the security forces to open fire on them, citing national security, the official also said.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won nine out of 13 seats in the first phase of elections held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

There were allegations of massive rigging in the first phase of the polls held on Monday, in which the Pakistan’s People Party (PPP) won the remaining seats. The elections for 45 contesting seats in the so-called legislative assembly in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are happening in three phases between July 27 and August 10 amid widespread violence.

India maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of it. New Delhi also asserts that Pakistan has been in “illegal and forcible occupation” of parts of these Union Territories.

On Tuesday, India described the ongoing elections in PoK as an attempt by Islamabad to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its “grave” human rights violations in the region.

“The current cosmetic electoral exercise is nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its grave human rights violations in the region,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in New Delhi.