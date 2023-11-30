BRS’ K Kavitha casts vote in Telangana polls, urges people to exercise their franchise

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha casted her vote for Telangana assembly polls on Thursday morning and appealed to the ‘urban voters’ to exercise their franchise. She casted her vote at a polling station in Dav Public School in the Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad today. “Especially to the young men and women, I sincerely appeal to you to please come and vote. Today is not a holiday, it is a day to participate in and strengthen democracy,” Kavitha told ANI while coming out of the polling station. She further asserted confidence in BRS winning the mandate of the people and said, “We understand our people better and our DNA matches with our people. Whatever people feel on the ground, because our ears are always on the ground, unlike so-called national parties which have now become larger-sized regional parties. They are not as strong as before. Yet they claim to understand our people which they do not.” “We fought for the state, we worked for the state. We believe people will resonate better with BRS. We are very confident, we are going to hit a century,” she added. Earlier today, major leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and others urged the people of Telangana to cast their votes in record numbers in the elections to the 119-member state Assembly.