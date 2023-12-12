Eminent personalities rally to contribute for cyclone relief

In the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s call for public donations to the CM’s Public Relief Fund has garnered significant support from eminent personalities across various sectors. Their generous contributions stand as a testament to the spirit of solidarity and collective responsibility in times of crisis

Kalanithi Maran, chairman and managing director of Sun Group, demonstrated their commitment to the relief efforts by donating a substantial sum of Rs 5 cr. Sakthi Masala MDs Duraisamy extended support with a generous contribution of Rs 1 cr.Bthe chairman of Sanmar Group made a noteworthy donation of Rs 1 crore towards the relief and restoration works.

Ponnudurai (Lion Dates MD) exhibited philanthropy by contributing Rs 50 lakh to aid the cyclone-affected communities.vMDMK general secretary and party MLAs collectively donated Rs 10.20 lakh, showcasing the political fraternity’s commitment to supporting relief initiatives. Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, along with other office bearers, contributed Rs 10 lakh towards the relief efforts, emphasizing the importance of collective responsibility.Bthe IAS Officers’ Association, led by chief Kumar Jayant, and the Tamil Nadu IPS Officers’ Association, under the presidency of Abhash Kumar, showcased their solidarity by contributing a significant sum of Rs 9.78 lakh and a day’s salary, respectively.