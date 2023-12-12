Fresh circulation near SL bring another spell of rain in TN

After a devastating cyclone Michaung, the private weather bloggers based out of Tamil Nadu predict more rains for South Coastal Tamil Nadu, from December 14 as a new circulation near Sri Lanka is in the making and it will bring widespread rains in Puducherry, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Villupuram, and Thoothukudi districts. As far as Chennai is concerned the city and its suburbs to stay dry for the next 9 days and rains may return only by December 20.

Coimbatore and its suburbs have been lashed by heavy rains, leaving few places inundated including the railway underpass in the Avinashi road. As of 8.30 am today Periyanaickenpalayam has received 94.66 mm of rainfall followed by Pillur Dam which received 92mm of rainfall. More rains have been forecasted in the western districts due to the disturbance in the Arabian Sea.