Parl security breach: LoP Kharge writes to Dhankhar, demands Shah statement

Congress national president and the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday wrote to the chairman of the Upper House, Jagdeep Dhankhar, over the major security breach in the new Parliament complex on Wednesday.

In his letter Vice President Dhankhar, the LoP in the Upper House labelled the breach in Parliament security as a grave matter, demanding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the issue following which a discussion should happen under Rule 267.

“The breach of Parliament security which occurred on 13th December 2023 in the Lok Sabha Chamber and the Parliament precincts is a very grave matter unparalleled in the recent past. In view of the gravity of the matter, myself in consultation with floor leaders of INDIA Parties in Parliament have come to a considered view that the matter is of such critical importance that it needs to be raised under Rule 267 of the Rules and Procedure of Council of States (Rajya Sabha),” Kharge wrote in his letter.

“Further, till the Minister of Home Affairs makes a statement on this matter followed by a discussion under Rule 267, there is no occasion for taking up any other business in the House or even for any meeting to “sort out this matter” in any other manner,” he stated.