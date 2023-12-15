Parliament security breach: Police question acquaintance of accused Lalit Jha in Bengal

The West Bengal Police on Thursday questioned a youth named Nilakkha Aich in connection with the major security breach in the Parliament on Wednesday. Aich, a second-year under-graduate student at a reputed college in West Bengal, was reportedly acquainted with Lalit Jha, one of the six accused in the security breach case who is still on the run. The police reached Aich’s residence at Halisahar in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday after being alerted by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police that a video of the security breach in the Lok Sabha was sent to the mobile phone of Aich through WhatsApp on Wednesday, hours after the incident took place. During questioning, Aich told the police that besides being a student, he is also involved with social activities. He is associated with an NGO and he got acquainted with Jha through that NGO only, Aich reportedly told the police. Aich also informed the police that at one point of time, Jha was also staying in Kolkata for social activities and it was during that time that he met Jha a couple of times. The police have come to know that during his stay in Kolkata, Jha had rented a place in the Burrabazar area. As per the owner of the house, Jha used to pay rent online.