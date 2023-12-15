Allahabad HC orders survey of mosque in Mathura

The Allahabad High Court has accepted the petition of the Hindu side in the case of Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah, paving the way for a court commission survey of the mosque premises. The High Court has rejected the arguments of the Idgah committee and the Waqf board, who had opposed the survey and claimed that the mosque was built on vacant land. The case pertains to the disputed site in Mathura, where the Hindu side claims that the Shahi Idgah mosque was constructed by demolishing a temple dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have been born there.