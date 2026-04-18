Resurgent CSK faces balanced SRH today

Hyderabad, Apr 18:

A rejuvenated Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai Super Kings with renewed confidence in their IPL encounter on Saturday, following the emergence of two exciting pace prospects—Praful Hinge and Sakib Husain.

Drafted in place of experienced campaigners, the uncapped duo made an immediate impact by dismantling Rajasthan Royals’ top order, reducing them to 9 for 5 in the powerplay. Hinge, the 24-year-old pacer from Vidarbha, starred with figures of 4/34, while Husain, a 21-year-old from Bihar, matched the effort with four wickets of his own, helping bowl out the opposition for 159.

Their performances have significantly strengthened SRH’s pace attack, complementing a batting-heavy lineup featuring Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.

SRH’s young pacers will now look to exploit the struggles of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has endured a lean run this season.

However, CSK will take confidence from Sanju Samson’s return to form, highlighted by a recent unbeaten century. The team may also consider promoting promising youngster Ayush Mhatre up the order.

After a slow start, CSK have bounced back with consecutive wins, though injuries have disrupted their bowling unit. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out for the season, adding to the absence of MS Dhoni and Nathan Ellis. This may see bowlers like Mukesh Choudhary and Ramakrishna Ghosh step up.

With both teams regaining momentum after early setbacks, the mid-table clash promises to be a keenly contested affair, as SRH look to build on their home resurgence while CSK aim for their first away win of the season.