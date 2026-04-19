Modi campaigns in Tamilnadu, Pushes ‘Double-Engine’ Pitch

Coimbatore, Apr 19:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the DMK and Congress of “derailing” the Women’s Reservation Bill, alleging that political rivalry prevented greater representation for women.

Addressing an election rally in Tamil Nadu, Modi said the opposition turned a “noble effort” into “petty politics,” despite his appeal for support. “Why does it trouble them to see ordinary women rise?” he asked, claiming the bill would have enabled more women from humble backgrounds to enter Parliament and Assemblies.

Targeting the ruling DMK, Modi said its “true face” had been exposed and accused it of opposing increased representation for Tamil Nadu. He also criticised “dynastic politics,” alleging that power and wealth were concentrated within a single political family.

Pitching for a “double-engine government” in the state, Modi said alignment between the Centre and state would accelerate development.

He further promised action against corruption and mafias, while taking an indirect swipe at DMK leaders over alleged graft.