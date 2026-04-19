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IPL 2026

SRH Edges CSK by 10 Runs in Last-Over Thriller

NT BureauBy No Comments
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Hyderabad, Apr 19:

Sunrisers Hyderabad held their nerve to defeat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in a gripping IPL 2026 clash in Hyderabad on Saturday.A blistering 15-ball fifty from Abhishek Sharma—matching the season’s fastest alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi—and a solid half-century by Heinrich Klaasen powered SRH to 194/9.

In reply, CSK stumbled despite a strong position, failing to chase 84 runs in the final 10 overs. Eshan Malinga starred with the ball, picking up three wickets to seal the win.

The victory lifts SRH into the top four, while CSK continue to struggle near the bottom of the table.

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