Stalin Accuses BJP of ‘North-South Divide’, Hails Opposition Unity

Chennai, Apr 19:

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to divide the country along North-South lines and redraw India’s political map for political gain.

In a social media post, Stalin said the Opposition alliance INDIA had united to defeat the proposed Constitutional Amendment linked to delimitation and women’s reservation. He alleged the move was pushed without adequate consultation and aimed at weakening southern states.

Thanking key leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, Stalin said their collective stand had “defeated the BJP’s design.”

“This is only the beginning,” he asserted, calling for continued unity among Opposition parties to counter the BJP in the coming days.