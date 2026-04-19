“If Trump Says Jump, Modi Will Jump”: Rahul Gandhi’s Sharp Attack in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Apr 19:

Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is “controlled” by the United States and acts at the behest ofUS President Donald Trump.

Addressing an election rally in Thuraiyur, Tamil Nadu, Rahul claimed that India’s decisions—including the US-India trade deal—were influenced by American interests. “If Trump asks Modi to jump, he will jump,” he said, accusing the Prime Minister of compromising national interests to protect his image.

He further alleged that sectors like farmers, MSMEs, and energy security were “sold out,” and linked this to corporate influence involving Gautam Adani.

Rahul also targeted the BJP’s alliance with AIADMK, claiming it was an attempt to install a “puppet government in place of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. He asserted that Tamil Nadu’s culture, language, and political independence were under threat.