Women’s Reservation Bill Fails in Lok Sabha: NDA Falls Short of Two-Thirds Majority

New Delhi, Apr 17:

In a dramatic turn of events, the Women’s Reservation Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fell short of the required two-thirds majority.

The bill, which sought to reserve 33% of seats in Parliament and state legislatures for women, had long been a landmark demand. However, despite widespread support, it did not garner the special majority required for a constitutional amendment.

The bill received 278 votes in favor, significantly short of the two-thirds mark. The failure has led to political fallout, with opposition parties accusing the government of lacking the will to empower women. The ruling alliance, while expressing disappointment, vowed to continue pushing for reforms.