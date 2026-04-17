The 850-MP Circus: More Lung Power, Less Loo Space

In a dramatic turn of events, the Delimitation Bill has been defeated in Parliament.

It was a grand plan to balloon the Lok Sabha from 543 to a cool 850 seats. While the fiery speeches about federalism and north-south wars hog the headlines, the real Tamil Nadu weekend chuckle lies in the small print nobody wants to admit: this house of the people was about to become the house of pure logistical comedy. Would more MPs actually have meant better governance, or were we just looking at a mega sanitary goof up of sub-continental proportions?

If the 2001 attack at old Parli was a security shock and the recent gas canister episode in the new building was a legislative lung-buster, imagine the nightmare of managing 850 VIPs. How would you frisk the representatives of the people without offending their collective dignity and still manage to start the session before lunch? It would have been a tightrope between a pat-down and a privilege motion, where the safety of the house might just have depended on how fast the security could check without causing a not-so-honourable wardrobe malfunction mid-session!

Toilets: The True Federal Test

First things first. Were there enough loos? Picture 850 MPs, all with full bladders after three-hour filibusters on why their state deserves more funds. Current Parliament has, what, maybe 50 decent facilities? Now multiply the morning rush by 1.5 times. Queues would have snaked longer than Chennai traffic on a Monday. North Indian MPs would have blamed southern spice, while southern MPs would have targeted gut-wrenching chapattis. Someone would have demanded a new federal toilet policy. And yes, someone might have moved a privilege motion because the flush was too loud.

The sanitary infrastructure was about to face its most rigorous democratic test. We might have needed a special whip just to manage the washroom queue, ensuring that the well of the house didn’t overflow in ways the architects never intended. When even a simple majority of members ‘present and belching’ out of the 850 decided to answer the call of nature at once, the demographic dividend might just have become a plumbing disaster.

And what a catastrophe it would have been if the pipelines choked like Hormuz and taps suddenly ran dry at a critical moment? Indeed a Water-loo for members caught on the wrong … foot.

Canteen Wars: Bread & Biryani Issues

Next, the canteen. Right now, it already feels like a crowded Tamil wedding hall during lunch. Add 300 more mouths and watch the magic that would have unfolded. Idly-vada wars would have turned into full border disputes. The now-numerically stronger ji’s would have wanted more roti; diminished Annan’s and Akkas would have wanted more sambar. The chef would have needed a new ministry just to decide wheat and rice quantity.

Likely, food court disputes might have reached judicial ones.

Perks budget? Already groaning. Now add salary, house, car, phone, assistant, and breakage allowance for every plate that might have flown during heated debates. Lutyens would have seen a napkin war where the northern kurta clashed with the southern karai veshti over the last piece of chicken or dosa. The exchequer would have filed for bankruptcy in silence as the catering bill started to look like a national debt. Imagine 850 mikes, 850 plates, and 850 voices all demanding a second helping of power, paratha and pongal. It would have been a recipe for a fiscal indigestion that no antacid could cure.

The Bedroom Ballot: Hitting Below the Belt

The most logic-defying part of this plan was the population paradox. We have been told for decades that a baby boom is a national burden, yet the new seats were being handed out as a reward for reproductive exuberance. It seemed the bedroom time was now deciding the Lok Sabha seats. This was literally hitting the states that controlled their births below the belt.

If Tamil Nadu or Kerala had bred with the same northern zeal as UP or Bihar, they might have had enough seats to form a parliament of their own. Instead, their demographic success was being treated as a democratic deficit.

These States followed the family planning posters, only to find that in the new India, political power was directly proportional to the number of cradles you could fill. It was a strange game where the reward for being a responsible, ‘restrained’ citizen was to have your voice muffled by a northern nursery.

Parking, Security, and the Great Car Scramble

Car park? Good luck. 850 official vehicles plus drivers plus security. Lutyens would have needed a new underground city. Security guards would have outnumbered actual voters for some VIPs’ constituencies. Metal detectors would have beeped 24×7 like a never-ending wedding baraat. One MP might have forgotten his ID and the entire session would have been delayed while they debated whose fingerprint was whose.

Frisking 850 MPs would have been a task that would have required a battalion of saints. If you checked too thoroughly, it would have been a breach of privilege; if you didn’t check enough, it would have been a breach of security. The morning scramble would have ensured that by the time everyone was inside and accounted for, it would have been time for the next canteen war or an adjournment. The cost of this security theatre would have added another zero to the annual budget, all in the name of a national interest that seemed increasingly interested in its own logistics.

Chairs, Mikes, and the Sound Democracy

More chairs. More mikes. More wires. Our ‘sound democracy’ was about to get literally louder. Decibel levels would have hit rock-concert territory. The Well of the House? They would have had to widen it like a swimming pool because 850 MPs would have tripped into it with Olympic enthusiasm. One wrong step during a walkout and it would have become a game of human Jenga.

Political power in this new era would have been measured in lung power. To ensure everyone got a chance to speak, would the parliament have had to sit for 365 days a year? The Speaker would have needed more than just a gavel; he would have needed a megaphone and a therapist. And some bouncers might have been needed to contain enthusiastic members apt to get physical, at the drop, make it, throw, of a paper weight. Between the filibusters and the frantic shouting, whatever profound debates of the past would have been replaced by the profane noise of a perpetual screaming match. Multiply it by two from now, just to give one a sense of the new Sansad.

Name Game: Speaker’s Nightmare

How would the Speaker have remembered 850 names? Right now, he struggles with 543. Imagine calling Honourable Member from… wait, which one? He would have needed a giant LED board, an AI assistant, or simply given up and called everyone Sir/Madam like a confused waiter.

The ministerial list would have swelled to accommodate the new numbers. We might have seen a Minister for Selfie Management or a Minister for Canteen Queue Discipline.

And in these days alliances, treasury benches, posh chairs ironically, would have been so packed that the real treasury would have been so cleaned out as if it had just been bestowed a visit from a thorough bunch of highway robbers.

Lutyens bungalows would have been sub-divided like Chennai plots in the 90s, with MPs living in what were once servants’ quarters, all for the glory of the 850-seat dream.

The Real Punchline Nobody Says

Beyond all the lofty debates on population control and federal rights, this was what actually hit the ground: an already chaotic Parliament was about to become a full-scale circus with 850 characters including some clowns, some stalwarts, many warts and many more who would just stall; same tent, bigger budget, and zero extra space.

A detached Tamil Nadu, as always, would have watched this northern spectacle with a raised eyebrow and a quiet ‘enna da idhu?’, while sipping filter coffee. We were being told that more is better, but anyone who has ever been in a Chennai bus during peak hour knows that more just means less room to breathe.

Delimitation sounded grand on paper. On the ground it was 850 MPs fighting for the same 50 toilets, same parking slot, and same sambar, and now possibly, more sabudhana kichchdis. The real democracy test wasn’t who got more seats. It was who got to the washroom first. The transition from a profound debate to a pedestrian struggle for a loo was the true retake of our democratic script.

The real question was: in a house of 850, would anyone actually be heard, or would it just be a very expensive way to ensure that the noise never stopped?

Weekend wisdom suggested that sometimes the biggest jokes were hidden in the largest numbers. And right now, the Parliament was scripting one hell of a comedy show, where the only thing that was truly being limited was our common sense.