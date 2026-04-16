Vijay Milton’s Gods and Soldiers Traiser released

The much-awaited “Traiser” of Gods and Soldiers, a Tamil–Telugu bilingual directed by Vijay Milton, has been officially launched by acclaimed filmmaker A. R. Murugadoss, and is already receiving a strong response from audiences.

Blending the essence of a trailer and teaser, the “Traiser” offers a gripping and compact glimpse into a high-stakes world packed with action, emotion and compelling character arcs. The visuals stand out for their sharp editing, immersive sound design and a powerful background score by Sam C. S., which heightens tension and drives the narrative with pulsating energy. Vijay Milton’s signature cinematography further enhances the film’s scale, delivering what promises to be a full-fledged action feast.

Among the performances, Bharath commands attention with a strong screen presence, while Aari Arujunan impresses in a dashing cop avatar. Sunil adds depth as a formidable antagonist, bringing a powerful layer of conflict. Adding to the intrigue is Paal Dabba, whose presence has emerged as a surprise highlight.

The Traiser effectively introduces the film’s core characters and tone, hinting at an expansive narrative filled with racy action sequences and emotionally charged moments. True to Vijay Milton’s style, the film appears to blend raw realism with stylised storytelling, where action serves as an extension of character and emotion.

Produced by Rough Note Production, Gods and Soldiers is shaping up to be a grand theatrical entertainer combining action, drama and socially relevant themes. The film features an ensemble cast including Raj Tarun, Radha Ravi, Kishore, Ammu Abhirami, Prasanna Balachandran, Bharath Seeni, Vijetha Vasist, Jeffry and Imman Annachi, among others.