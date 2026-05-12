CM Vijay Meets Congress Leaders at Sathyamurthy Bhavan Ahead of Trust Vote

Chennai, May 12:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Tuesday visited Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, where he met senior Congress leaders in a politically significant move ahead of the upcoming Assembly trust vote.

During the visit, the Chief Minister held discussions with key Congress functionaries, including TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai and other senior office-bearers. The meeting is widely seen as an effort to consolidate support from alliance partners at a crucial juncture for the ruling government.

The Congress party is considered a key ally, and its backing is expected to play a decisive role in the outcome of the trust vote.

The meeting also reflects Vijay’s ongoing outreach to various political stakeholders in the state.

Political observers view the visit as a strategic step aimed at reinforcing coalition unity and navigating the evolving political scenario in Tamil Nadu.