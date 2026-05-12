CM Vijay Meets CV Shanmugam Faction Ahead of Floor Test

Chennai, May 12:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday met leaders of the AIADMK faction led by C.V. Shanmugam, in a significant political development ahead of the Assembly floor test.

The meeting comes at a crucial time, as the Shanmugam-led faction has extended its support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. Sources indicate that a sizeable number of AIADMK MLAs are backing this group, potentially strengthening the ruling side in the upcoming confidence vote.

The interaction is widely seen as part of the Chief Minister’s efforts to consolidate support ahead of the trust vote. With the numbers in the Assembly finely balanced, the backing of the rebel faction could prove decisive for the government’s survival.

The development also highlights a deepening split within the AIADMK, with the Shanmugam faction openly distancing itself from the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Senior leaders aligned with Shanmugam have expressed dissatisfaction over the party’s recent direction, leading to the current political realignment.