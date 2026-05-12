CM Vijay Meets VCK Leader Thirumavalavan

Chennai, May 12:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday met VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan in Chennai, in a key political engagement ahead of the upcoming Assembly floor test

The meeting comes at a crucial political juncture as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has extended outside support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. The support is seen as important for strengthening the ruling side during the confidence vote in the Assembly.

According to political sources, the Chief Minister’s meeting with Thirumavalavan is part of a broader effort to consolidate support from alliance and friendly parties. With the numbers in the Assembly expected to be closely contested, every supporting MLA is considered significant for the government’s stability.

Thirumavalavan has earlier stated that the VCK’s support is aimed at ensuring political stability and preventing uncertainty in the state.

At the same time, the party continues to maintain its position within the broader alliance framework, even while extending outside support to the TVK government.

The meeting also reflects the evolving political equations in Tamil Nadu following the recent change in government. Several parties are reassessing their positions as the new administration prepares to face a crucial trust vote in the Assembly.

The interaction between Vijay and Thirumavalavan is therefore seen as a strategic move ahead of the floor test, with the outcome expected to play a key role in determining the strength and stability of the newly formed government.