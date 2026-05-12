‘India Urged to Support Taiwan’s Participation in World Health Assembly’

Chennai, May 12:

Calling for greater global inclusivity in health governance, Stephen S. C. H. Hsu, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Chennai, has urged India and the international community to support Taiwan’s “meaningful participation” in the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva.

Emphasising the principle of global solidarity, Hsu said, “No one left behind reflects a shared commitment to inclusivity, cooperation, and the protection of every human life. Yet this principle remains incomplete so long as Taiwan continues to be excluded from meaningful participation.”

Highlighting the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, he pointed out that global health challenges cannot be contained within borders. “Global health challenges are not constrained by geography or politics. Any gap in the global health network weakens our collective ability to prevent and manage future crises,” he said.

Hsu noted that Taiwan’s healthcare system has been widely recognised for its efficiency and innovation. According to him, “With a population of over 23 million people, Taiwan has built a resilient healthcare system grounded in universal coverage, digital innovation, and effective resource management.”

He also added that during the pandemic, Taiwan’s early response measures and transparent communication were acknowledged by public health experts globally.

Recalling Taiwan’s international assistance efforts, he said the island had extended support to several countries, including India.

“During the pandemic, Taiwan implemented early screening and containment measures and also extended assistance to partners around the world through medical supplies and technical support,” Hsu stated.

Criticising Taiwan’s exclusion from global health forums, he said, “Despite these contributions, Taiwan remains absent from the World Health Assembly. This exclusion is not only a loss for Taiwan but also for the international community.”

He stressed that Taiwan’s participation should be viewed through a practical and humanitarian lens rather than a political one.