1500m national record holder Deeksha fails dope test

New Delhi, June 4:

Women’s 1500m national record holder and National Games silver medallist K M Deeksha has failed a dope test, according to sources.

The 27-year-old Deeksha, who has participated in just one competition this year in April, has tested positive for a banned substance.

The nature of the substance and further details of her test is not known. Deeksha did not take part in the recent Federation Cup in Ranchi which was mandatory for an athlete to get selected for the 2026 Commonwealth Games (July 23 to August 2) in Glasgow, unless he or she is exempted by the Athletics Federation of India.