Emotional Reunion: Ramadoss, Anbumani End Rift

Chennai, June 24:

A long-standing rift within the first family of the Pattali Makkal Katchi appears to have ended as founder S. Ramadoss warmly embraced his son Anbumani Ramadoss during his 61st wedding anniversary celebrations.

The emotional reunion took place at Ramadoss’ residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam, where Anbumani, accompanied by his wife Sowmya, arrived to seek his father’s blessings. The father and son shared a tearful hug, signalling reconciliation after months of bitter public differences.

Responding briefly to reporters, Anbumani said, “Ini nallathe nadakkum” (good things will happen hereafter).

The feud, which began in 2025 over internal party disagreements, had led to a split within the PMK. The reunion now raises hopes of unity within the party ahead of future political developments.