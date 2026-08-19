WC: India eves crush SA 

Amstelveen, Aug 19:

India produced a dominant 6-1 win over South Africa in their 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup group match in Amsterdam, taking a major step towards the next round.

The victory was a stark contrast to 2012, when South Africa stunned India 3-1 in Delhi to deny them a place at the London Olympics. Since then, India have progressed significantly, reaching the Tokyo Olympics semi-finals, while South Africa have struggled to keep pace.

After drawing 2-2 with China in their opening match, India need to avoid defeat against England on Thursday to secure progression to the next round.