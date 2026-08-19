Priya Bhavani Shankar Calls Irumudi Kattu a special journey

Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar says her role as Kaveri in the upcoming film Irumudi Kattu has been one of the most special journeys of her career.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana and starring Ravi Teja, the film explores family, emotions, faith and transformation, with Priya portraying a caring wife and mother.

Speaking about the film, Priya said working with Ravi Teja was a wonderful experience, praising his natural warmth and ease on the sets. She also appreciated Shiva Nirvana’s clarity in bringing out the emotions of every character and said the shooting created lasting memories, friendships and moments of laughter. She expressed hope that audiences would connect with the characters and emotions in the film.

Presented by T-Series Films and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, Irumudi Kattu features Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh, Ramesh Indira and Swasika in key roles.

With music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Vishnu Sharma and editing by Prawin Pudi, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 21, 2026.