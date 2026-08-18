Allu Arjun calls DC a ‘Tamil Classic’

Actor Allu Arjun has heaped praise on DC, calling Arun Matheswaran’s latest directorial a “Tamil classic” and urging every film lover to watch it.

After watching the action thriller, the Pushpa star took to X and wrote, “It’s a Tamil classic. Every film lover must watch it. It’s poetry for those who get it.” He congratulated the entire team and expressed his highest respect for director Arun Matheswaran.

Allu Arjun also praised Anirudh Ravichander’s music, describing him as an “absolute master booster” and lauding the film’s technical work. He appreciated the performances as well, particularly those of Wamiqa Gabbi and Lokesh Kanagaraj, who makes his acting debut with the film.

Arun Matheswaran thanked Allu Arjun for watching the film and said the actor’s appreciation made the experience even more special for the entire team.

The praise comes as Allu Arjun is set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj on AA23, which marks the filmmaker’s Telugu directorial debut. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

Allu Arjun’s comments come a day after Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also praised DC, calling it an “original and outstanding film” and saying he “loved every bit of it.”

Released on August 7, DC stars Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, with Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasal Vijay and Kasthuri Raja in supporting roles. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film has crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office.