Sathuranga Vettai 2 finally heading for release after long wait

Natti Nataraj’s Sathuranga Vettai, which earned a good response from audiences, is set to get a sequel with Sathuranga Vettai 2, which has been waiting for release for several years.

Written by H Vinoth and directed by Nirmal Kumar of Salim fame, the film stars Arvind Swamy and Trisha in the lead roles. Nassar, the late Daniel Balaji and Radha Ravi are also part of the cast.

Although filming was completed in 2017, the film remained unreleased for several years due to financial and other issues. A release date was announced in 2022, but the film did not make it to theatres.

The film is now reportedly back on the release track, with renewed efforts underway to bring it to theatres. Producer Manobala had long wanted the film to reach audiences, and distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam is among those involved in efforts to facilitate its release.

Like the first part, Sathuranga Vettai 2 is expected to revolve around fraud, deception and the lure of easy money.

After years in the cans, the film’s renewed push towards a theatrical release has sparked interest among fans of Arvind Swamy and Trisha.