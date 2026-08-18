Delhi cops deny excessive force during CJP protest

New Delhi, Aug 18:

The Delhi Police has denied allegations of excessive force against student protesters during the July 20 agitation at Jantar Mantar, telling the Supreme Court that the large turnout and violence after barricades were breached necessitated the use of graded force.

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the police said more than 30,000 protesters had gathered at the venue for the demonstration led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The affidavit was submitted in response to four connected petitions seeking a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into allegations of police excesses during the protest.

According to the police, the situation escalated after protesters breached barricades, resulting in violence and creating a law-and-order challenge. The force used by personnel was therefore proportionate to the circumstances and followed a graded response, the police maintained.

The Delhi Police has rejected claims that it resorted to excessive force against the protesting students. It argued that the sheer size of the gathering and the subsequent violence had to be taken into account while assessing the police response.

The petitions before the Supreme Court have sought an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged police action during the Jantar Mantar agitation. The police’s latest affidavit forms its formal response to those allegations.

The July 20 protest had drawn significant attention amid demands for action over the alleged NEET paper leak. The police’s defence is now before the Supreme Court, which will consider the allegations and the response submitted by the authorities.