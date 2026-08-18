DMK mouthpiece Murasoli attacks Vijay over Trisha’s front-row seat

Chennai, Aug 18:

The DMK’s official newspaper Murasoli has criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay over actor Trisha being seated in the front row during the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George on August 15.

In a strongly worded editorial, Murasoli questioned the propriety of seating an actor prominently at an official government function and also took exception to Vijay and Trisha exchanging salutes during the ceremony.

The editorial said the Chief Minister’s “dignity flew away in the wind” and described the episode as an embarrassing spectacle. It claimed that even those who had voted for Vijay would find the scene difficult to accept.

The criticism comes amid a political controversy surrounding Vijay and Trisha, following remarks made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin about the actor.

Trisha’s presence at the Independence Day event, and her seating in the front row alongside other dignitaries, had attracted considerable attention on social media. The Murasoli editorial has now turned the episode into a fresh political attack on the TVK government and the Chief Minister.

The newspaper also questioned the decision to give Trisha a prominent place at a state function, arguing that official ceremonies require adherence to established protocol and propriety.

The latest attack from the DMK mouthpiece is likely to intensify the ongoing political exchanges between the DMK and the ruling TVK, with Vijay increasingly becoming the focus of criticism from the Opposition.