HC dismisses election petition against TVK MLA Ilaiyaraja

The Madras High Court has dismissed an election petition challenging the victory of TVK MLA Ilaiyaraja from Uthangarai constituency.

Geetha, a voter from Krishnagiri district, had filed the petition challenging Ilaiyaraja’s election victory.

During the proceedings, the court had directed Geetha’s side to file an amended petition after a different person’s name was mentioned instead of Ilaiyaraja in the original petition.

Meanwhile, Ilaiyaraja had approached the High Court seeking dismissal of the election petition against him. Justice T. Bharatha Chakravarthy had reserved his order on the plea.

Delivering the verdict on Tuesday, the judge allowed Ilaiyaraja’s plea and dismissed the election petition challenging his victory.