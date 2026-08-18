IT searches at five locations in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 18:

Income Tax officials on Tuesday conducted searches at five locations in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, as part of a nationwide operation over alleged irregularities in financial transactions between foreign-based organisations and small companies in India.

The searches are being carried out at multiple locations across several states based on complaints of alleged violations in transactions involving foreign organisations and small Indian companies.

In Tamil Nadu, Income Tax officials are conducting searches at five locations with armed police security. The locations include Alwarpet, Ernavur, Virugambakkam and Rajamangalam in Chennai.

In one of the searches, officials are examining the premises of Surya Tech Solutions Private Limited, located at Sapthagiri Apartments on D.T.K. Road in Alwarpet.

More than 10 Income Tax officials, including two women officers, are conducting the search with armed police personnel providing security. Officials are examining documents and other records at the premises as part of the ongoing investigation.

Another search is underway at a house belonging to Mohan in First Street of AVM Colony, Virugambakkam.

According to preliminary information, Mohan is currently residing abroad. The premises is reportedly occupied by a tenant, and Income Tax officials are conducting the search at the residence.

The searches in Chennai are part of the wider nationwide operation targeting suspected financial irregularities involving transactions between foreign-based entities and smaller Indian companies.

Further details regarding the nature and extent of the alleged violations are expected to emerge after the searches are completed.