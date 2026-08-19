JioHotstar Tamil original Resort crosses 100 mn watch hours

JioHotstar’s Tamil long-running original Resort has crossed 100 million watch hours, becoming the platform’s first fiction original to achieve the milestone.

The show, which premiered as a weekly series, has built a strong following through relatable characters, emotional storytelling and consistent episode releases.

The show has also attracted audiences beyond Tamil Nadu, with Tamil viewers accounting for 53% of its watch time.

Hindi audiences contributed 22%, Telugu viewers 15%, while Malayalam and Kannada audiences together accounted for 10%, highlighting the wider appeal of the regional story.

JioStar Entertainment Business, South Cluster Head Krishnan Kutty said the milestone validates the platform’s long-running shows strategy and demonstrates that culturally rooted stories can develop sustained audience engagement.

Directed by Praveen Bennet and starring Vijay Kumar Rajendran and Thalaivasal Vijay, Resort follows Vetri, a housekeeping employee aspiring to become a chef, as he navigates relationships and challenges at the fictional RR Resort.