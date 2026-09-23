CM Vijay inspects EB headquarters in Chennai

Chennai, Sept 23:

Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday inspected the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board headquarters in Chennai and reviewed the functioning of the power utility and various ongoing activities.

The Chief Minister is understood to have reviewed issues relating to power generation, procurement and distribution, along with the progress of infrastructure and other electricity-related projects. The inspection comes amid recent concerns over power disruptions in parts of Chennai. A review meeting at the TNEB headquarters last week attributed some disruptions to damage to underground cables and overloading of an alternative substation.

The Chief Minister’s visit also assumes significance in the backdrop of the government’s plans to strengthen the state’s power infrastructure. The government has announced plans for 231 new substations at an estimated cost of ₹15,032 crore, aimed at strengthening distribution infrastructure and reducing local power interruptions.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the department’s functioning and the progress of various projects during the inspection.