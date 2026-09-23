Mirabai Chanu ends Asian Games medal wait with silver

Aichi-Nagoya, Sept 23:

Mirabai Chanu finally secured the Asian Games medal that had eluded her throughout her career, winning silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category in Nagoya on Wednesday.

Chanu lifted a combined 198kg to finish second, ending India’s 28-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Asian Games. India’s previous medal in the sport at the continental event came when Karnam Malleswari won silver in the 49kg category at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok.

North Korea’s Ri Song Gum clinched her third successive Asian Games gold with an impressive total of 215kg. Indonesia’s Luluk Diana Tri Wijayana took the bronze medal with a total lift of 191kg.

For Chanu, the silver marked a significant milestone in her illustrious career. Despite her achievements on the international stage, an Asian Games medal had remained missing from her collection. Her performance in Nagoya finally ended that wait and also brought India back onto the Asian Games weightlifting podium after nearly three decades.