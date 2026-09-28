Esha Singh wins silver as India make strong start in squash

Aichi-Nagoya, Sept 28:

India’s Esha Singh won the silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol individual event after a thrilling final at the Asian Games.

Esha and China’s world record holder Xiao remained level until the very end before Xiao edged past the Indian 3-2 in the final shoot-off.

India made a commanding start to their men’s squash team campaign, defeating China 3-0 in their opening pool match. Suraj Chand set the tone with an 11-4, 11-2, 12-10 victory over Du Shaoqian, before Veer Chotrani beat Li Haizhen 11-5, 11-5, 11-3.

Velavan Senthilkumar completed India’s clean sweep with a dominant 11-3, 11-2, 11-4 win over his opponent, giving the defending champions a perfect start to their team campaign.

Pincky Balhara secured a bronze medal after her run ended in the semifinals with a defeat to South Korea’s Mo Sumin. Balhara’s semifinal exit nevertheless earned India a place on the podium in the event.

There was disappointment for Manu Bhaker, who failed to qualify for the women’s 25m pistol final. India, the defending champions in the team event, also missed out on a top-three finish, leaving the country with mixed results in the shooting competition.