Vijay to visit Meenakshi Amman Temple on 28 Sept

Chennai, Sept 23:

Chief Minister Vijay is expected to visit the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on September 28 after launching the Thaymaaman Thanga Modhiram scheme in the district.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in the launch of the scheme and is expected to proceed to the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple thereafter. His proposed visit assumes significance as the temple recently underwent its Kumbabhishekam on September 17.

With the Chief Minister’s visit planned, security arrangements are being tightened across Madurai. Police personnel are expected to be deployed along the routes and around the temple premises as part of the security measures. Further details of the visit and the exact schedule are expected to be finalised by the authorities.