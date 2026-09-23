TN records 301 new Dengue Cases in a day

Chennai, Sept 23:

Dengue cases are increasing in Tamil Nadu, with 301 fresh cases reported in a single day. The State has recorded 17,649 dengue cases so far this year, while nine people have died due to the infection.

The Tamil Nadu Public Health Department, along with the Municipal Administration Department, has intensified preventive measures across the State. Field workers are visiting houses to create awareness and take steps to prevent the spread of dengue and other fever-related infections.

Special attention is being given to areas reporting a higher incidence of infection, with officials closely monitoring the situation and stepping up preventive activities.

With fever cases continuing to increase, the Public Health Department has advised people suffering from fever, pregnant women, senior citizens, those with low immunity and children affected by fever to consider wearing masks as a precaution. Though dengue itself is transmitted by mosquitoes and not directly from person to person, the department has advised precautions particularly in view of fever and other respiratory symptoms that may occur alongside seasonal infections.

The department clarified that wearing a mask is not mandatory. However, people belonging to vulnerable groups and those suffering from fever are advised to use masks as an additional precaution, particularly in crowded places, to reduce the risk of spreading infections to others.

The public has also been advised not to send children to school if they develop fever or other symptoms. Children should be allowed to recover and should receive medical attention when necessary.

People have been urged to ensure that water does not stagnate in and around their homes, as stagnant water provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes that transmit dengue. Residents should regularly check containers, tyres, flower pots, rooftops and other places where water can collect.

The Health Department has further advised people experiencing fever, cough or other symptoms to seek medical attention without delay.