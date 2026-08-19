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ENTERTAINMENT

Rio Raj’s Ram in Leela gets title change

NT BureauBy No Comments
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After Aan Paavam Pollathathu, Rio Raj is currently gearing up for the release of Ram in Leela.

However, the film went through a small title change in the last minute, ahead of its August 21 release.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Ramachandran Kannan, cleared censorship formalities on Tuesday, receiving a U/A censorship certificate.

Along with the procedure, the film, also starring Vartika, had its title changed to Ram and Leela.

The title seems to have gone through a change due to the double entendre insinuation.

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