Minister Ramesh hits back at Sekar Babu over temple darshan row

Chennai, Sept 22:

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramesh on Tuesday hit back at former Minister P.K. Sekar Babu over his criticism of the government’s arrangements during recent temple events, saying the former minister was comparing two situations that could not be compared.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Ramesh said the government had expanded the breakfast scheme in 590 schools in the district, benefiting 63,157 students. He also said a case had been registered against a DMK Srirangam functionary over an alleged attempt to fraudulently register temple land.

Responding to Sekar Babu’s remarks comparing the arrangements at Tiruvannamalai and the Madurai Meenakshi temple consecration, Ramesh said, “One can compare an apple with an apple, but not an apple with an orange.”

He said the Tiruvannamalai event involved regular public darshan, while the Madurai event was a consecration ceremony involving extensive arrangements. Since several responsibilities had to be coordinated during the consecration, officials and ministers used the VIP darshan route, he said.

Ramesh also referred to the controversy over an MLA taking certain persons through the VIP route during the Madurai consecration and said the MLA had already provided an explanation.

Taking a political swipe at the opposition, Ramesh said the Leader of the Opposition had been repeatedly alleging in the Assembly that ministers were “singing songs”. He said attending Assembly proceedings regularly would make it clear who was a Minister and who was an MLA.

Ramesh also alleged that former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was delivering speeches written for him at public functions and events.