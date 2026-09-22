Gem Veeramani case: Aide Ganeshan arrested

Chennai, Sept 22:

The Chennai Central Crime Branch has arrested Ganeshan, an aide of GEM Granites founder R. Veeramani, in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls, taking the number of arrests in the case to four.

The case came to light after a child rights activist approached the Central Crime Branch’s anti-trafficking unit on October 6 last year, stating that an unidentified person had handed over a pen drive containing videos allegedly showing the sexual abuse of several minor girls. One of the videos reportedly showed a minor girl being sexually abused by an elderly man.

During the investigation, police allegedly identified the man in the video as Veeramani. Police subsequently searched premises linked to Veeramani and his associates in Chennai and seized photographs and video material as part of the investigation.

According to the allegations under investigation, Veeramani had rented a house in Teynampet where a woman identified as Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simkan were staying. Police suspect that minor girls were brought to the house through the couple and sexually exploited. Investigators are also examining allegations that the girls were subsequently taken to businessmen and other influential persons.

Veeramani, Shanthi and Mahendra Simkan were arrested earlier in the case. Ganeshan, who allegedly worked as Veeramani’s aide, has now been arrested as the police widen the investigation.

The police are continuing to examine the seized digital and other evidence and the alleged role of other persons connected to the case. The allegations remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.