Senegal hires Vieira as coach

Dakar, Aug 19:

Senegal hired Patrick Vieira as its new coach on Tuesday to replace Pape Thiaw, who was fired after the team was eliminated from the World Cup in the round of 32.Senegal announced the news in a post on Instagram, without giving any details of the length of the 50-year-old Vieira’s contract.

Vieira won the World Cup with France as a player during a glittering club career with Inter and AC Milan, Arsenal and Manchester City.

His coaching career has not been anywhere near as successful, however.Vieira has previously coached New York City FC, Nice, Crystal Palace and Strasbourg. His last job was in charge of Genoa, where he was fired after less than a year with the team.