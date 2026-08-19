Anishma Anilkumar explores mature role in Modha Rathiri

Actress Anishma Anilkumar, who earned appreciation for her performances in Sirai and Youth, is set to portray a mature and emotionally layered character in the upcoming Tamil film Modha Rathiri.

She says the emotional depth of her character, who carries several thoughts and feelings without expressing them openly, was what drew her to the project.

Anishma said the film gave her an opportunity to explore a more mature side of herself as an actor. While Modha Rathiri has humour and entertainment, it also delves into the expectations, nervousness and uncertainties a woman experiences while entering a new phase of life.

Directed by debutant Raja Karuppasamy, the film stars Rishikanth and Anishma in the lead, with Chetan, A. Venkatesh, Bagavathi Perumal, Abdool Lee, Shelly Kishore and others in supporting roles.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, Modha Rathiri features music by Bharath Sankar, cinematography by Surendran Paranjothi and editing by Ashok Arjunan.

The film, which explores relationships, family dynamics and unexpected situations, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 21, 2026.