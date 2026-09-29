TVK alliance meeting in Madurantakam on October 1

Chennai, Sept 29:

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance will hold an election campaign meeting and public rally in Madurantakam on October 1.

The meeting will be held at 4 pm near Hotel Highway Inn in Madurantakam in support of alliance candidate Maragatham Kumaravel, who is contesting the Madurantakam Assembly constituency.

TVK functionaries, leaders and senior office-bearers of alliance parties, ministers, and MPs and MLAs are expected to participate in the campaign and seek votes for the candidate.

The alliance includes the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, among others.