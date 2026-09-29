TASMAC shops get higher monthly maintenance allowance

Chennai, Sept 29:

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has replaced the existing Rs 750 petty cash allowance with a higher monthly maintenance amount for retail liquor shops.

Under the new order, shops in corporation areas will receive Rs 5,000 per month, those in municipalities and town panchayats Rs 4,000, and shops in rural areas Rs 3,000.

The amount will be used for daily cleaning, drinking water, electricity and other basic requirements at the shops.

Petty cash had been provided for minor daily expenses since 2003 and was increased to Rs 750 from August 24, 2023, following the 210th Board meeting held on July 27, 2023.

The new maintenance allowance follows an announcement made by Prohibition and Excise Minister K. Vignesh in the Assembly on August 31, 2026. TASMAC MD has directed all Senior Regional Managers and District Managers to implement the revised allowance immediately.

Other benefits announced for TASMAC employees include revised salaries from September 1, 2026, with supervisors getting Rs 33,023, salesmen Rs 30,284 and assistant salesmen Rs 28,680. The revision will involve an additional annual expenditure of Rs 486.90 crore.

Employees will also receive a festival advance of Rs 20,000, an annual uniform allowance of Rs 6,000 for three sets, an eight-hour shift, weekly holidays and two days of casual leave per month.

The minister had warned that employees found collecting more than the MRP would face suspension or dismissal. The government has now agreed to bear the basic maintenance expenses of the shops.