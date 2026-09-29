Kathir Anand passport plea: Vellore court asked to report time taken for order

Chennai, Sept 29:

The Madras High Court has directed the Principal District Judge of Vellore to file a report on how many days it would take to pass orders on a plea filed by DMK MP Kathir Anand and his wife Sangeetha, seeking No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to renew their passports.

A disproportionate assets case is pending before a Vellore court against former PWD Minister Duraimurugan, his wife Santhakumari, son Kathir Anand, daughter-in-law Sangeetha and two others, alleging that they accumulated assets worth Rs 3.92 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income during the 1996-2001 DMK regime. The Supreme Court has stayed the trial in the case.

Kathir Anand and Sangeetha approached the High Court after seeking NOCs from the Vellore court to renew their passports. They said their daughter’s wedding is scheduled for November 1 and that they need to travel to Dubai, where the groom’s family resides, for wedding arrangements. They also said their passports expire on October 26.

During the hearing before Justice V. Lakshminarayanan, the prosecution submitted that the petitioners had not informed the Vellore court about the wedding but had mentioned it before the High Court.

The judge questioned how long the Vellore court would take to pass orders on their applications and directed the Principal District Judge to file a report on the matter. The hearing has been posted to October 1.