Udhayanidhi questions CM Vijay over 9 murders in 2 days

Chennai, Sept 29:

Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin has questioned Chief Minister Vijay over nine murders reported across Tamil Nadu in the past two days.

In a post on X, Udhayanidhi referred to the daytime stabbing of brothers Dalton and Nicholas in Tirunelveli and the killing of a youth, Ajith, in Chennai’s Ice House area, allegedly amid a dispute over the sale of ganja.

He also cited the death of woman police constable Kannagi in Paramakudi, alleging that even police personnel tasked with preventing crime were not safe under the present government. He said nine murders had been reported in Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Kanniyakumari and Theni’s Cumbum area in the last two days.

Udhayanidhi questioned the Chief Minister over the law and order situation and urged him to take firm steps to prevent further crimes.