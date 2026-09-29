Head Constable Risks Life by Riding on Smugglers’ Car Roof, Honoured by CM Vijay

Chennai, Sept 29:

Chief Minister Vijay honoured Coimbatore district head constable Velmurugan, who risked his life to help apprehend gutka smugglers.

Police were conducting vehicle checks in the Vilankurichi area when a car allegedly failed to stop. Head constable Velmurugan of Kovilpalayam police station climbed onto the roof of the moving car. Despite noticing the policeman on the roof, the smugglers reportedly drove from Vilankurichi towards Avinashi for around 40 km.

Police later intercepted the vehicle and seized around 233 kg of gutka. Three people travelling in the car were arrested.

Chief Minister Vijay invited Velmurugan to the Secretariat, appreciated his bravery and presented him with a reward. He also advised the head constable to exercise caution and ensure his safety while performing his duties.