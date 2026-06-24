Tamil Nadu Cancels Tender for 500 Electric Buses Over Cost Concerns

Chennai, June 24:

The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled the international tender floated for procuring 500 electric buses and developing supporting infrastructure for the city’s transport network.

Officials said the decision was taken after a detailed financial review indicated that the project could lead to potential losses if executed under the existing terms. Based on this assessment, the government chose to withdraw the tender.

The project, originally initiated during the earlier Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime, aimed to strengthen Chennai’s public transport system by introducing electric buses and modern infrastructure.

Authorities maintained that the cancellation reflects a precautionary step to avoid economic strain, even as the state continues to explore sustainable mobility solutions for the future.