CPM hits back at DMK over alliance criticism

Chennai, June 24:

A fresh war of words has erupted between the DMK and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), with the CPM strongly retaliating to sharp criticism published in Murasoli, the official mouthpiece of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The controversy began after Murasoli took a dig at CPM leader K. Shanmugam for his remarks suggesting support for Chief Minister Vijay in order to prevent the imposition of President’s Rule in the state. The publication dismissed Shanmugam’s comments as “political drama” and accused the CPM of adopting a double standard.

Murasoli further alleged that parties outside the DMK and AIADMK were quick to extend support once they sensed an opportunity to gain additional political space. It criticized the CPM for speaking in the name of ideology while allegedly compromising principles for political convenience.

Responding strongly, CPM leaders rejected the allegations and accused the DMK of misrepresenting their position. They asserted that their stand was rooted in safeguarding democratic governance and preventing instability in the state, not in opportunistic politics.

The CPM also countered that it was the DMK that had historically shifted alliances and political positions when it suited its interests. Party sources stated that branding ideological positions as “drama” only reflects the DMK’s discomfort with alternative political voices gaining traction.

This exchange marks yet another chapter in the intensifying political discourse in Tamil Nadu, with ideological battles increasingly playing out in public forums and party publications.