Council meet: DMK–AIADMK Councillors engage in verbal spat

Chennai, June 24:

A tense situation unfolded during a council meeting as councillors belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam got into a heated argument, leading to chaos inside the hall.

The commotion began when AIADMK councillor K. P. K. Satheesh, while speaking during the session, stated that he would only address issues related to his ward. He further remarked that he was not there to praise leaders, indirectly taking a dig at other councillors.

His comments immediately triggered strong objections from DMK councillors, who protested against his remarks. The situation quickly escalated into a verbal clash, with both sides engaging in a heated exchange.

Amid the chaos, tensions peaked when a DMK councillor allegedly threw papers at the AIADMK member, creating a brief moment of disorder and uproar in the meeting.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing friction between ruling and opposition members in local bodies, with debates often turning confrontational instead of remaining issue-focused.