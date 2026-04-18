Vijay’s Cuddalore campaign cancelled for third time

Cuddalore, Apr 18:

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s election campaign in Cuddalore has been cancelled for the third time, raising questions over the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)’s poll strategy in the final phase of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to party sources, Vijay was scheduled to campaign at multiple locations in Cuddalore district, including Vadalur. However, the events were called off citing administrative and logistical reasons, despite prior permissions being granted for the meetings.

This marks yet another disruption in Vijay’s campaign schedule, with several planned rallies across the State either postponed or cancelled in recent days. Political observers note that the repeated cancellations come at a crucial time, with polling scheduled for April 23 and campaigning entering its last leg.